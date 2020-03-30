|
Mona L. Guthrie, 91, of Kittanning, and formerly of Mayport, died early Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Born December 16, 1928 in Truittsburg, she was the daughter of the late Quincy M. and Blonda (Hilliard) Crawford.
She married Clarence Jack Guthrie on August 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1998.
Mrs. Guthrie worked at Claypool's Market in Shannondale and was a homemaker.
She was also an Avon representative.
Mrs. Guthrie was an active member of the Alcola Trinity United Church of Christ and when that church closed, she attended the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.
She was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion Women's Auxiliary for over 75 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Valda Wolfe of Butler and Brenda Davis and her husband, Scott, of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Wolfe of New Castle, Ginger Wolfe of Boulder, Colo. and Alex Davis of Allison Park; three great-grandchildren, Johnny Wolfe, Lauren Wolfe and Daniel Wolf; and a brother, Barnett Crawford of Meadville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 30 to Apr. 9, 2020