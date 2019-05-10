Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Marie McSwain. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Monica Marie McSwain 12, of Hawthorn, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home.



Born February 13, 2007 in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of Christopher Steven Lewis and Mary Beth (McSwain) Lewis.



She was a Redbank Valley student also attending Soaring Heights in DuBois.



Monica was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo.



She enjoyed drawing, singing and hugging people, as well as spending time with her family.



Monica is survived by her paternal grandmother, Tina Nugent of New Bethlehem; her maternal grandparents, Bill and Patricia McSwain of Sligo; her maternal great-grandma, Mary McSwain of Clarion; three brothers, Bryson, Demetrius and Christopher Jr.; two sisters, Ruby and Jada; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 16817 Route 68, Sligo. A funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Hranicky officiating.



A grave-side committal service will follow at the Clarion Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home of Summerville.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.



