Nancy A. Schreckengost, 78, of Sligo, formerly of Distant, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born August 29, 1941 in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace Silvis Schreckengost.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Steele of Rimersburg; her brothers, Robert Shreckengost (Esther) of New Bethlehem and Harold Schreckengost of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Steele (Nicki), Kayla Steele, Zachary Steele, Aaron Steele, Chelsea Steele, Damian Steele and Alexa Steele; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Jane Biteman, Margaret Schreckengost, Alice Hawk and Naomi Schreckengost; and two brothers, Joseph Schreckengost and Frank Schreckengost.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Nancy Schreckengost to the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14663 PA 68, Sligo, PA 16225.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Born August 29, 1941 in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace Silvis Schreckengost.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Steele of Rimersburg; her brothers, Robert Shreckengost (Esther) of New Bethlehem and Harold Schreckengost of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Steele (Nicki), Kayla Steele, Zachary Steele, Aaron Steele, Chelsea Steele, Damian Steele and Alexa Steele; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Jane Biteman, Margaret Schreckengost, Alice Hawk and Naomi Schreckengost; and two brothers, Joseph Schreckengost and Frank Schreckengost.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Nancy Schreckengost to the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14663 PA 68, Sligo, PA 16225.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 18 to Jul. 2, 2020.