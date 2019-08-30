|
Nicole Lynae (Tosh) Amundson went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019, in Lantana, Fla. where she had been living with her husband and the love of her life, Erickson, along with her dog Bella.
Born August 30, 1990, in Oil City, she was the of daughter Traci Snell and her husband, Alan, of Brookville, and Scott Tosh and his partner Debbie Huffman of Shippenville.
Mrs. Amundson graduated in 2009 from Brookville Area High School where she held the record for the 500 meter freestyle in swimming.
She went on to complete her bachelor's degree in psychology at Clarion University.
Forever spontaneous, she chose to have her wedding in Alaska on a cruise ship with friends and family, and surprised her husband by walking down the aisle to the Jurassic Park theme song. The couple wed June 12, 2016.
Mrs. Amundson enjoyed trips to the beach, painting, traveling, binging Netflix and creating original videos for social media.
She dedicated herself to working as a therapist for children with autism as well as teaching children at an after school enrichment program.
Mrs. Amundson was a gifted cook and used her keen sense of smell to add ingredients by instinct, leaving friends and family to ask for recipes that didn't exist. She used her artistic talent to do the impossible, bringing elegance to a home overflowing with her husband's "nerd collection."
Guided by compassion, she lived for opportunities to help others and brightened the day of those around her with a gracious presence, a ready compliment and glistening blue-green eyes. The exuberance of her personality carried over into professional life, and the parents of the children she aided quickly became family, grateful for the love she showed in her work. In a world of political correctness, Nicole took the road less traveled and those who knew her expected nothing less than total frankness and honesty.
Mrs. Amundson and her husband loved to compete against each other in old school video games like Mario Kart, Mario Party and her personal favorite, Dance Dance Revolution. Best of all was when they got to play on the same team. For the four and a half years that they lived together in Pennsylvania, they spent summers working side by side on landscaping and designing their apartment.
In addition to her mother of Brookville and her father of Shippenville, survivors include brothers, Jordan Tosh and Chase Snell; cousins Kolby Tosh, Sarah Griffith and Maddison Griffith; grandmothers, "Mema" Jane Griffith and Rowena Tosh "Mema Renny,"; sister-in-law, Julie VanScoyoc, brothers-in-law, Braxton Amundson and Jeff Amundson; and father and mother-in-law, Eric and Vickie Amundson of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Gerald Tosh "Jerry" and her "Pappy" Larry Griffith.
There will be no viewing or funeral service in accordance with her husband's wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to Autism Speaks either online at autismspeaks.org or mailed to 1060 State Road, 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, 2019