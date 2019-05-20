Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Norma B. (Horner) Drayer. View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 758 Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3080 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma B. Drayer, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Born February 1, 1941, in Bela, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Harry R. and Dorothy (Craig) Horner.



She was married to Hilton C. Drayer. He survives.



Mrs. Drayer was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Rimersburg who attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.



She loved to dance and listen to rock and roll music. She was an artist who enjoyed painting, taking rides in the country and she adored animals.



Her true passion was her family. The love of her children and granddaughter meant everything to her. She truly cherished being a mother and a grandmother and will be affectionately remembered for her loving, generous heart and wonderful sense of humor.



In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, David C. Drayer and his companion, Amanda Harriger, of Clarion; two daughters, Jeanne L. Drayer and her husband, Charles Michel, of Sligo, and Susan G. Runyan and her husband, Brian, of Rimersburg; a granddaughter, Sammi G. Runyan; two brothers, Darrell Horner and his wife, Joanne, of Rimersburg and Larry "Butch" Horner and his wife, Sally, of Rimersburg; two sisters, Lillian Rettig of Parker, and Linda Corbett and her husband, Don, of Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Horner; and two sisters, Janet Frazier and Mary Charney.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.



Interment will be in Lawsonham Cemetery, Clarion County.



Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 20 to May 30, 2019

