Ms. Norma Jean Nulph
1933 - 2020
Norma Jean Nulph, 87, of Cleveland, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born September 4, 1933 in Climax, she was the daughter of Curtis " Pete" and Nellie (LaBorde) Nulph.

She graduated from Cedarville Baptist College in 1960 and she immediately went on to begin her missionary work in the inner city of Cleveland, where she founded the Baptist Mid-Missions Faith Community Center on East 55th Street, to which she dedicated her whole life.

Survivors include one brother, Ray Nulph of Atwater, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; two brothers, Clair Nulph and Lewis Nulph; and two sisters, Shirley Greenawalt and Cleda Miller.

A celebration of her life was held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her mission on east 55th Street, and then at Springside Baptist Church on Monday, October 26, 2020.

She was laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12, 2020.
