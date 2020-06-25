Norma Jean Smith, 94, of Fairmount City, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born August 16, 1925 in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Ethel Phoebe (Wohlbaugh) Crawford.
She married Eugene C. "Doc" Smith on October 25, 1940. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1982.
Mrs. Smith was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church where she played the piano and was choir director for over 60 years.
She enjoyed time spent with her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Linda Johnston of Fairmount City, Richard Smith and his wife, Sandy, of Charlotte, N. C. and Marti Snyder and her husband, Larry, of Oak Ridge; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Myron "Buck" Crawford and his wife, Jean, of Shippenville; and a sister, Shirley Kunselman of New Castle.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Dean; and two brothers, Vern Crawford and Paul Crawford.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 25 to Jul. 9, 2020.