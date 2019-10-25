Home

Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Mr. Norman James "Cracky" Hilliard


1943 - 2019
Mr. Norman James "Cracky" Hilliard Obituary
Norman James "Cracky" Hilliard, 76, of Clarion died on Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born March 4, 1943, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Roy E. and Catherine E. (Neiswonger) Hilliard.

Mr. Hilliard worked in the construction industry.

He enjoyed getting together with his family.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Norma Hilliard of Fairmount City; a brother-in-law, Harold McMahon Sr. of New Bethlehem; nieces and nephews, Marla Byerly (Karl), Roger Hilliard (Karla), Marcia Walls (Michael), Randy Hilliard, Robin Kriebel (Ron), Tammy Dixon (Jerry), and Karen Salsgiver; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Colene McMahon; a brother, Albert Hilliard; and a nephew, Harold McMahon Jr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m., October 26, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Brown officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, 2019
