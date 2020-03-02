|
Orval Jack Latshaw, 94, East Brady, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 13, 1925 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Dr. O.G. and Pearl (Kaster) Latshaw.
He married the former Helen I. Cobbett on January 17, 1947. She preceded him in death in 1979.
Mr. Latshaw married the former Margie L. (Murphy) Hillwig on August 28, 1981. She preceded him in death in 2007.
He was a 1943 graduate of Rimersburg High School and the DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago.
Mr. Latshaw was a radio and television repairman and retired in 1983 from United Telephone Company in Butler as a central office technician with 25 years of service.
He was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Meridian.
Mr. Latshaw was a World War II veteran serving as a Corporal with the 3rd Amphibious Corp in the U.S. Marines.
Survivors include four daughters, Jane (Wayne) Myers of Meridian, Lee Ann Young of Butler, Lisa Patricelli of Butler and Amy (Jay) Ryan of Butler; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Mr. Latshaw was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; a sister, Elinor Sturm; and one great-granddaughter, Audrey.
At his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 2 to Mar. 12, 2020