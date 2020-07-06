Patricia L. (Skinner) Phillips born July 10, 1933 in Goheenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 86.
She married Paul Phillips in 1949. They were 15 and 17 respectively. They were married for 57 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Phillips relocated several times with different jobs. Some of the places included: Colorado, Ohio, Connecticut and finally back to Pennsylvania.
The couple owned and operated Capitol Sintered Metals until their retirement in 1990.
Mrs. Phillips enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, Mahjong and the company of many wonderful friends.
She traveled extensively with Margaret Lockwood to include adventures such as riding a camel in the Australian Desert and driving a dogsled in Alaska well after the age of 75. Health concerns sidelined her for her parachute jump at 80 but she "flew" along as Margaret jumped.
Mrs. Phillips volunteered in several capacities including reading to elementary children at DRMC, and again later at Penn Highlands Hospital in the surgery unit.
Most recently, she worked as the hostess at The Depot, where she dressed in period costume and greeted diners and provided historical information, dubbing herself "Miss Kitty."
She was often remembered for her beautiful azure eyes, as people would tell her they didn't recall her name but recognized her by her beautiful eyes. People all around the world complimented her eyes.
Throughout her life, she was both productive and kind, often supporting friends in need.
Mrs. Phillips served as the first woman on Falls Creek Borough Council in the 1970s.
She accompanied friends to cancer treatments in Pittsburgh, cared actively for friends whose families were far away and generously helped her community through anonymous acts of kindness and financial support.
Mrs. Phillips has left an indelible mark on the lives of all those she has touched.
She was a member of Roseville Independent Chapel of Brookville where she last served as head of the kitchen construction committee and a member of the quilting group. She enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of many members.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Nerone; granddaughters Alicia Iddings, Stacy Phillips, and Julianne Nerone; a grandson, Ryan Phillips; great-grandchildren, Deja, Brody and Aubree; and a sister, Virginia Nelson (Carl) and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice (Galbraith) and James Dinger; a sister June Dubrock and her husband, Paul Phillips; and a son, Perry Phillips.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville. Funeral services will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Fillhart officiating.
Interment will take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Phillips asked that donations in her memory to be made to Roseville Independent Chapel at 3598 Route. 322, Brookville, PA 15825.
The family would like to thank Dr. O'Bryon and his practice, including Gina and Niva, for their caring and compassionate attention through the years, and Cindy DeNoon and others of Penn Highlands Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville.
