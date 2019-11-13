|
|
Patricia Lee (Peiffer) Heeter, 84, of Rimersburg, peacefully passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born May 29, 1935 in Dixonville, she was the daughter of Jesse Agnew and Frances May (Lowman) Peiffer.
She married William "Bill" Heeter on October 22, 1954. He preceded her in death in 2014.
After graduating from Clarion State College with a master's degree in elementary education, Mrs. Heeter became an elementary school teacher in the Union School District where she taught for 25 years. After retiring, she was a bookkeeper and partner in the family's farm and gas businesses.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending community events.
Mrs. Heeter was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church, the Union Education Association and Eastern Star.
Survivors include two daughters, Polly Wright and her husband, Troy, of Roaring Spring, and Jody Croyle and her husband, Rick, of Waynesburg; two sons, Dirk Heeter and his wife, Debbie, of Rimersburg, and Cliff Heeter and his wife, Sonia, of Mayport; six grandchildren, Kurt Croyle, Gretchen (Heeter) Bish, Sara (Croyle) Greenberg, Brett Heeter, Cayden Wright and Toby Wright; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Elliott and her husband, Robert, of Hillsdale; and a brother, Ronald Peiffer and his wife, Joann, of Indiana, Pa.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean King, Laverne Harbridge and Doris McMahon; and a brother, Fred Peiffer.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating, with support from Rick Croyle, Pat's son-in-law.
For those considering donations, the family suggests memorials be made to the WRC Home Solutions Hospice at 298 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Phone: (814) 849-5913.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019