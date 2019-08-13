Home

Mr. Paul Wilson Coachman


1940 - 2019
Mr. Paul Wilson Coachman Obituary
Paul Wilson Coachman, 78, of East Brady, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born December 28, 1940, he was the son of John Coachman and Josephine Harcula in Phillipston.

He was married to Donna L. Young. She survives.

Mr. Coachman worked for various coal operations for 25 years, retiring as a foreman.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing at Lake Erie.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, three sons, Paul Michael Coachman of Rimersburg, Philip Mark Coachman and his wife, Vicki, of Conneaut, Ohio, and Timothy Lee Coachman of Jeannette; and grandchildren, Philip Coachman, Heidi Estes, Emily Minnemeyer and Paul Coachman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbi Jean Minnemeyer; an infant granddaughter, Autumn Walker; four brothers, Johnny Coachman, Frank "Toot" Coachman, Robert Coachman and Michael Coachman; and two sisters, Shirley Lies and Pauley Tebay.

At Mr. Coachman's request, services will be held privately.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 13 to Aug. 22, 2019
