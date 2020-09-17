The heart of one of the kindest, sweetest souls you could have ever known, stopped beating on Monday evening, September 14, 2020.
Pauline L. "Boose" Schreckengost, 95, of Putneyville, passed away at Jefferson Manor in Brookville following a period of declining health.
Born November 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William George Adams and Mabel Irene Adams Thompson.
She married Theodore "Teed" Schreckengost on November 29, 1941. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1988.
Mrs. Schreckengost was a salesclerk at the Western Auto in New Bethlehem for 25 years.
She was a Seventh Day Adventist.
Mrs. Schreckengost loved everyone and everyone loved her. She loved the Lord and believed and prayed right up until the day she died.
Survivors include a brother, Delbert "Rowdy" Adams of Putneyville; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very, very special cousin she loved like a daughter, Ruth Snyder, who loved Pauline as a mother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ester Louise Schreckengost on December 30, 2015; and two brothers, George Adams and Theodore "Baldy" Adams.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
A private family funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m., and will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.
In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.
