Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Veronesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl L. (Shick) Veronesi


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl L. (Shick) Veronesi Obituary
Pearl L. Veronesi, 90, of Seminole, died Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born November 15, 1929 in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vinnie Viola (Reichard) Shick.

She married Vernon L. Veronesi on October 11, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 5, 1999.

Mrs. Veronesi attended the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant.

She worked at Char-Val Candies in New Bethlehem.

Mrs. Veronesi was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Survivors include two sons, James V. Veronesi and his wife, Joan, of Homosassa, Fla. and Jeffery L. Veronesi and his wife, Sheri, of Seminole; three grandchildren, Chris Veronesi, Zackery Veronesi and Brooklynn Veronesi; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Veronesi and Matthew Veronesi.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Shick and Arnold Shick.

A memorial service will be held for Pearl at a later date.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -