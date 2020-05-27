Peggy Lou (Baker) Shaffer
1936 - 2020
Peggy Lou (Baker) Shaffer, 84, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family and devoted cat, Mitzi, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born March 22, 1936 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Trudy Mae (Bish) and Donald Maywood Baker of New Bethlehem.

She married the love of her life, Dean Clair Shaffer, on June 11, 1956. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2002.

Mrs. Shaffer was a talented seamstress and homemaker and a long-standing member of the Limestone VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Those who knew Peg, loved her. Whether you knew her as Mom Shaffer, Crazy Lady, Mama, or Peg Leg, she was always ready with a hug and a smile.

Mrs. Shaffer was an incredible cook and quick with a witty comeback.

She enjoyed the simple things in life like camping, listening to Alabama, and spoiling her many German Shepherds.

More than anything in the world, she loved her family and many grandchildren, all of which she called "her favorites."

Survivors include her children, Jacklyn Lou (James) Painter, Michael DeWayne (Leslie) Shaffer, Amy Jo (John) Beckwith, Becky Sue (Michael) Harriger, Judy Kay Shaffer, Trudy Rae (David) Reinsel and Andrew King Shaffer.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her favorite grandchildren, Jessica, Jolene, Justin, Amanda, Nathan, Rochelle, Tyler, Raeanne, Tristen, Allison, Owen, Celia and Jade; and her 16 favorite great-grandchildren.

She also leaves behind brother-in-law Terry (Karen) Shaffer and several nieces and nephews.

Peg is reunited in heaven with her sons, Timothy Dean Shaffer and Carl Scott Shaffer; grandson Brandon Michael Shaffer; and granddaughter Kessa Brette Beckwith.

Visitation will be held at Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem on Thursday, May 28th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Doug Henry presiding.

Interment will take place privately at Squirrel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Shaffer's memory to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 214 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214 (www.cfvna.org).

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 27 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

