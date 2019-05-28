Guest Book View Sign Service Information Varner Funeral Home - Sligo 1632 Bald Eagle Street Sligo , PA 16255 (814)-745-2220 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Sue Myers, 59, of Sligo, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Born July 15, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Earle and Marelyn (Edinger) Myers.



Survivors include a sister; brother; niece and nephew; and many loving friends who became her family.



Ms. Myers was a lifelong member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, she was a devoted Sunday School member, belonged to the Bible study group, was a secret sister and was well versed in the verses of the Bible. She loved the Lord. She also sang hymns in the choir praising "He Will Give Me Grace and Glory."



She loved going to Lenten lunches and ladies Maundy Thursday teas. She volunteered in many church and community activities. She helped with preschool, vacation Bible School, swimming, children, dancing, board games, Bingo and Chinese auctions, which she won quite frequently.



Ms. Myers loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.



She dearly loved her furry family of cats who she named Susie Katherine, Jimmy Wade and Maggie Elizabeth.



Ms. Myers loved her friends and close friends, and they made her part of their families and loved her unconditionally in return.



She was a true gift to know with her contagious giggle, smile and zest for life.



She will be missed by many.



Ms. Myers was a member of the Rebekah Lodge-Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the former Sligo Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post and Clarview Auxiliary.



A memorial service will be held in July at the Sligo Presbyterian Church. The date to be announced.



Donations can be made in her memory to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Sligo Fireman or Sligo Presbyterian Church.



