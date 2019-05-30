Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Perry Allen Griffie. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Perry Allen Griffie, 61, of East Brady, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Mr. Griffie was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He was married to Linda Conner for 40 years. She survives.



Mr. Griffie worked for Pullman Standard for several years prior to the plant's closure. He then worked for Amerikohl Mining for 26 years as an equipment operator.



He spent many years bartending and was bartending at the American Legion Post No. 448 prior to his illness. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with his dog, Diezel.



Mr. Griffie loved his family very much, especially his five grandchildren. He prided himself on his strength and work ethic, and was a fighter to the very end. He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and ability to fix anything. This man left an impression on everyone he met and the positive memories are endless.



In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Renee Wetzel and her husband, Kevin, of Sligo, and Christina Cashmere and her husband, Keith, of East Brady; a son, Dustin Griffie and his wife, Melissa, of East Brady; his grandchildren, Cheyanne Smith, Kya and Kolstin Wetzel, and Jase and Emalyn Griffie; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Conner; five sisters; six brothers; and several extended family members. He was a loving husband, father, Poppy, and friend.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Valetta and James Claypoole; his mother, Ellen Griffie; his father-in-law, Williard Conner; and too many close friends.



A special thank you to the staff at Dr. Onufrey's office, Concordia, and Good Samaritan Hospice. Your support and kindness will not be forgotten.



At Mr. Griffie's request, there will be no visitation or services.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests monetary donations be made in Mr. Griffie's honor to the American Legion Post No. 448, 975 Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.



