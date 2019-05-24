Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Philomena (Constable) Craig. View Sign Service Information Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 (814)-275-1313 Service 1:30 PM Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rupert Funeral Home 301 Penn St New Bethlehem , PA 16242 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Charles Catholic Church New Bethlehem , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Philomena Craig, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, May 24, 2019, at the Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights following a lengthy illness.



Born July 10, 1936, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late James and Martha Jane Beatty Constable.



She was formerly married to Henry E. "Hank" Craig and although no longer married, they remained best friends until his passing on January 28, 2010.



Mrs. Craig cooked for BJ's in New Bethlehem for many years until retiring.



She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, a member of the New Bethlehem Red Hats, attended the Senior Center in Distant and enjoyed her card club.



Mrs. Craig loved to cook, bake and spend time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include two children, James Craig of New Bethlehem, and Lori Shirey and her husband, Jack, also of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Courtney Gould (Jeremy), Sheena Rapp (Brandon), Brenten Shirey (Brooke) and Kyle Craig; eight great-grandchildren, Carson, Jarrett, Kylie, Lynae, Logan, Alivia, Braylee and Broxon; two brothers, Jim Constable of New Bethlehem and Joe Constable of St. Marys; and a sister, Jane Reed of Harbor Creek.



In addition to her parents and former husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.



A wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, in the funeral home chapel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.



Interment will follow in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, New Bethlehem.



Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 24 to June 6, 2019

