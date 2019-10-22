|
|
Phyllis Corbin Blose, 94, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Kittanning, died Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born September 23, 1925 in Sligo, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Summerville) Myers.
She was first married to Robert Corbin and he preceded her in death in 1989. She then married Mitchell Blose, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Blose worked as a Registered Nurse at the Kittanning Hospital and later she became the owner of the Belltone Hearing Aid Service in four counties.
She lived a long, full life as a devoted Christian, and through her faith, she inspired many others as well.
Survivors include four children, Robert Corbin of Ecuador, Victoria Corbin of Hobart, Okla., William Corbin of Fairmount City, and Clark Corbin of Gibsonia; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her two husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Burns, and a brother, Dick Myers.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with Pastor David Croyle officiating.
Interment will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2019