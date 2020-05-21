Phyllis "P.J." Greenawalt, 80, of Sligo, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 23, 1939 in Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Inis (Saylor) Gates.
She married Ronald A. Greenawalt in September 1957. He preceded her in death in July 1981.
Mrs. Greenawalt worked many years for the federal government, Wolf's Furniture and Mary's Little Lamb Bus Tours.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, gardening and the outdoor life.
Mrs. Greenawalt was of the Protestant faith and a member of the former Licking Presbyterian Church near Curllsville.
Survivors include her brother, Richard Gates of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet; and also by her longtime companion, Thomas Siegrist.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
The Greenawalt family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forrest VNA and Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
Born July 23, 1939 in Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Inis (Saylor) Gates.
She married Ronald A. Greenawalt in September 1957. He preceded her in death in July 1981.
Mrs. Greenawalt worked many years for the federal government, Wolf's Furniture and Mary's Little Lamb Bus Tours.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, gardening and the outdoor life.
Mrs. Greenawalt was of the Protestant faith and a member of the former Licking Presbyterian Church near Curllsville.
Survivors include her brother, Richard Gates of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet; and also by her longtime companion, Thomas Siegrist.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
The Greenawalt family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forrest VNA and Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 21 to Jun. 4, 2020.