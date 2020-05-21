Pj

You were the best step mom and mother in law and Grammy we could have ever ask for.you came into my dad's and my life when we were lost.heather,Andi,Scott,Shawn,Melissa,Sydney,Serina,devonney,cianQuinn,Eric,Jensen,adan and Tommy will forever miss Grammy Pj and pappy tom.i did everything you ask of me.love you and say hello to mom dad and Ron.

Love sharon

Sharon Neiswonger

