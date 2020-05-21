Mrs. Phyllis "P.J." (Gates) Greenawalt
1939 - 2020
Phyllis "P.J." Greenawalt, 80, of Sligo, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 23, 1939 in Madison Township, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Inis (Saylor) Gates.

She married Ronald A. Greenawalt in September 1957. He preceded her in death in July 1981.

Mrs. Greenawalt worked many years for the federal government, Wolf's Furniture and Mary's Little Lamb Bus Tours.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts, gardening and the outdoor life.

Mrs. Greenawalt was of the Protestant faith and a member of the former Licking Presbyterian Church near Curllsville.

Survivors include her brother, Richard Gates of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Janet; and also by her longtime companion, Thomas Siegrist.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Inurnment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

The Greenawalt family suggests memorial donations be made to the Clarion Forrest VNA and Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 21 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Varner Funeral Home - Sligo
1632 Bald Eagle Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2220
May 14, 2020
I will miss our visits but I wont be sad knowing youre not alone. Youll be surrounded by those who have loved you especially uncle Ron who has waited a long time for this moment. Rest In Peace until I see you again.
Lori Silk
Family
May 12, 2020
Pj
You were the best step mom and mother in law and Grammy we could have ever ask for.you came into my dad's and my life when we were lost.heather,Andi,Scott,Shawn,Melissa,Sydney,Serina,devonney,cianQuinn,Eric,Jensen,adan and Tommy will forever miss Grammy Pj and pappy tom.i did everything you ask of me.love you and say hello to mom dad and Ron.
Love sharon
Sharon Neiswonger
Family
May 12, 2020
I so enjoyed my visits with her. She was a unique and special lady. My prayers are with you, Richard, and all your family. Much love to all.
Kathryn (Gates) Welder
Family
