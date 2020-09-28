Phyllis J. Troup, 90, of Mayport (New Salem), died Friday evening, September 25, 2020 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born September 22, 1930 in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Alice (Unger) Bowser.
She married Clarence A. Troup Sr. on March 19, 1949. He survives.
Mrs. Troup was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church.
She worked for Sylvania, Rolo, Nu-Be Garment and the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Clarence A. Troup Sr.; three children, Jean Gruver and her husband, Gary, Larry Troup and his wife, Pam, all of Mayport, and Patty Goheen and her husband, Dale, of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Cindy Strati, Ashley Anthony, Bonnie Cramer, Chad Troup and Tyler Goheen; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, A. Joy Bowser of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard Bowser, Chester Bowser and three infant brothers; one sister, Donna Duncan; a great-grandson, Payton Troup; and a step-son, Clarence A. Troup Jr.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the New Salem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chad Troup and the Rev. Bud Davis co-officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.