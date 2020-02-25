|
|
Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford, 61, of East Brady, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born at home on December 6, 1958, he was the son of Raymond K. and Judith E. (Shultz) Crawford.
He married the former Kathleen A. Gaylord on July 9, 1983. She survives.
For the past 20 years, Mr. Crawford worked at Steiner's Outdoors and More in East Brady. He was also the custodian for the East Brady Community Center.
Mr. Crawford had a strong sense of community and enjoyed taking care of the town. He could often be seen painting curbs, cleaning up storm sewers and volunteering his time.
He shared a special bond with his grandson, Richard, and enjoyed attending and helping with baseball and football. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish. Mr. Crawford cherished his family and was always grateful for their love.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Crawford of East Brady; two daughters, Shennell (Richard) Crissman of East Brady and Tiffany (Mike) Steiner of East Brady; one grandson, Richard Crissman of East Brady; his mother, Judy Crawford of East Brady; four sisters, Annie (Ron) Denny of Worthington, Kim King of East Brady, Kay (Bob) Wiles of East Brady and Cher (Denny) Painter of Rimersburg; his mother-in-law, June Gaylord of East Brady; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Gaylord of East Brady.
Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his father; one granddaughter, Brayla Crissman; and his father-in-law, John Gaylord.
At his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 25 to Mar. 5, 2020