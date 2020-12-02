1/1
Rebecca W. (Wolfgang) Beall
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca W. Beall, 87, of Irving, Texas, and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.

Born August 1, 1933 in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Cloyd and Sadie Himes Wolfgang.

She married Richard Beall in 1954. He preceded her in death in 1991.

She lived in New Bethlehem for more than 20 years before moving to Texas in 2014.

She is survived by a son, David Beall; a daughter in law, Sheri Beall; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Erin and Megan Beall; one brother, William Wolfgang; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Alt, Alice Carlson and Jeanette Kluciar; and two brothers, Jay Wolfgang and Donald Wolfgang.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officating.

A graveside service will follow in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for the funeral services and 11:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, all visitors are required to observe the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing. A 25-person occupancy during calling hours at the funeral home should also be observed.

Memorial donations can be made in the name of Rebecca W. Beall to the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Rebecca's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rupert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rupert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
New Bethlehem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rupert Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved