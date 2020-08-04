1/1
Mrs. Rhoda A. (Bowser) Bish
Rhoda A. Bish, 98, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Seminole, passed away Monday evening, August 3, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born July 15, 1922 in Adrian, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Cora Wyant Bowser.

She married Raymond H. Bish on January 25, 1941. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2002.

Rhoda was a former member of the Oakdale Church of the Brethern in Distant.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, R. James (Becky) Bish of Seminole and Gary R. (Cathy) Bish of Fostoria, Ohio; one grandson, Ryan (Brenda) Bish of Clarion; three granddaughters, Tawna (Greg) Shumaker of Hawthorn, Heidi (Bill) Bish of Hawthorn and Heather (Dion) Damschroder of Ohio; nine great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara (Carl) Murphy Framke of Ohio and Nancy Bowser Jakubec of Virginia.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Donald Bish; and two sisters, Annabelle Bish and Jannette Bowser.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.

A graveside service will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
