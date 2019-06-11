Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc 758 Main St Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-3080 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home 102 Argyle St. Petrolia , PA View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home 102 Argyle St. Petrolia , PA View Map Service 6:45 PM Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home 102 Argyle St. Petrolia , PA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church 107 S. Argyle St. Petrolia , PA View Map Service 10:00 AM Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church 107 S. Argyle St. Petrolia , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. "Dick" Hillis, 75, of East Brady, formerly of Petrolia, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home.



Born September 3, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Arthur S. and Gladys L. (Davis) Hillis.



He graduated from Union High School in 1961. He played percussion in the marching band in high school and at Clarion State College where he earned his associate degree.



Mr. Hillis then graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1964. He purchased the Hepler Funeral Home in Petrolia in 1967. Mr. Hillis expanded his business in 1980 by purchasing the J.D. Miller Funeral Home in his hometown of Rimersburg.



He married Lucille "Cille" Gibson on December 27, 1975. She survives.



Mr. Hillis was an integral part of the Petroleum Valley communities. He provided the Petroleum Valley with an ambulance for many years including the Friday night football coverage for the Karns City Gremlins.



He was a member of the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he was the treasurer and an Elder for many years.



He was a past-master of Argyle Masonic Lodge No. 540, New Castle Consistory, a member of the Rimersburg Lions Club, Rimersburg Community Club and served as a Butler County Deputy Coroner.



Mr. Hillis was very involved with the Bear Creek Cemetery serving on the board and as treasurer for many years.



In 1971, he obtained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying his own plane. He shared his love of flying with many friends and family often taking them along on trips. Mr. Hillis enjoyed having people around all of the time, family, friends and friends who were like family.



In addition to his loving wife, Lucille "Cille" Hillis of East Brady, survivors include his daughter, Jana Hillis (Jenna Faller); his grandchildren, Jessica Pulliam, Jennifer Pulliam and Justin Pulliam all of Maryland; numerous nieces and nephews by blood and by love; and very special great-nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, A. Eugene Hillis.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.



Further visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, Inc. in Petrolia, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Perry and the Rev. Richard Rowe co-officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Hillis' honor to Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.



Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.



