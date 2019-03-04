Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Richard Edward "Dick" Unger. View Sign

Richard Edward "Dick" Unger, 75, of Leopold, Australia, passed away February 25, 2019.



Born September 13, 1943, in Tidal, he was the son of Raymond Unger and Von (Atkin) Unger Meredith.



Mr. Unger, a resident of Tidal for many years, lived on the West Coast and Australia.



He retired from the Department of Interior, Bonneville Power Administration in the state of Washington.



Mr. Unger's passions were traveling, gardening and his dogs.



He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Von Meredith of Widnoon; sisters, Mary Kay (Ron) LaDue of Brant Lake, N.Y. and Judy Ann (late Bill) Snyder of Chesterton, Ind.; a longtime friend, Ian Sheen of Leopold, Australia; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and a brother, Robert.



A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Sam Bungo as celebrant.



Interment will be in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Templeton. Richard Edward "Dick" Unger, 75, of Leopold, Australia, passed away February 25, 2019.Born September 13, 1943, in Tidal, he was the son of Raymond Unger and Von (Atkin) Unger Meredith.Mr. Unger, a resident of Tidal for many years, lived on the West Coast and Australia.He retired from the Department of Interior, Bonneville Power Administration in the state of Washington.Mr. Unger's passions were traveling, gardening and his dogs.He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Von Meredith of Widnoon; sisters, Mary Kay (Ron) LaDue of Brant Lake, N.Y. and Judy Ann (late Bill) Snyder of Chesterton, Ind.; a longtime friend, Ian Sheen of Leopold, Australia; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and a brother, Robert.A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Sam Bungo as celebrant.Interment will be in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Templeton. Published in The Leader Vindicator from Mar. 4 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close