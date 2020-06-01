Richard L "Pete" DeSantis
1950 - 2020
Richard L. "Pete" DeSantis, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born March 29, 1950 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Creson L. DeSantis and Allene Colwell.

He married Mary Lee (Mohney) DeSantis on August 27, 1977. She survives.

Mr. DeSantis was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

He worked as a bulldozer operator for various coal companies, including Reddinger Coal and Amfire Mining.

Mr. DeSantis enjoyed farming, tractor pulls, spending time with his family, especially his grandson, and visiting with friends.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee (Mohney) DeSantis; three sons, Cresson DeSantis and his wife, Megan, Benjamin DeSantis and his wife, Colleen, and Arthur DeSantis and his wife, Betty, all of New Bethlehem; a grandson, Abraham DeSantis; and three brothers, Tom Salvadori and his wife, Dorothy, of Michigan, William Cowell of Pittsburgh and Ed George and his wife, Gina, of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Anderson and Linda Crissman.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with Father Sam Bungo officiating.

Interment was at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 1 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
