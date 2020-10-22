Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.
Born February 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.
He attended the Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he received his bachelor's degree in biology.
Mr. Willenpart retired as an electrician from Rochester Products in Rochester, N.Y.
He attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.
Mr. Willenpart was an avid reader and a muscle car enthusiast.
He also enjoyed model trains, hunting, fishing and bird watching.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Kathryn I. Willenpart of Rimersburg; two daughters, Christine Church and her fiancé, Mark Foreman, and Pamela Furner and her husband, Dave, all of Rochester, N.Y.; two step-daughters, Melissa Kato and her husband, Wayne, of Midland, Mich. and Kelly Bauer and her husband, Rick, of Lucinda; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Zacherey Church; step-grandchildren, David and Matthew Tascarella, and Elizabeth Bauer; a sister, Cheryl Snyder and her husband, Paul, of Avon, N.Y.; three brothers, Michael Kozak and his wife Susan, Patrick Kozak and Eric Kozak, all of Pittsburgh; and his baby girl Zoie.
Mr. Willenpart was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
