1/1
Mr. Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. "Dick" Willenpart, 77, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.

Born February 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles E. Willenpart and Mary Ann (Gillingham) Kozak.

He attended the Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he received his bachelor's degree in biology.

Mr. Willenpart retired as an electrician from Rochester Products in Rochester, N.Y.

He attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Mr. Willenpart was an avid reader and a muscle car enthusiast.

He also enjoyed model trains, hunting, fishing and bird watching.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Kathryn I. Willenpart of Rimersburg; two daughters, Christine Church and her fiancé, Mark Foreman, and Pamela Furner and her husband, Dave, all of Rochester, N.Y.; two step-daughters, Melissa Kato and her husband, Wayne, of Midland, Mich. and Kelly Bauer and her husband, Rick, of Lucinda; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Zacherey Church; step-grandchildren, David and Matthew Tascarella, and Elizabeth Bauer; a sister, Cheryl Snyder and her husband, Paul, of Avon, N.Y.; three brothers, Michael Kozak and his wife Susan, Patrick Kozak and Eric Kozak, all of Pittsburgh; and his baby girl Zoie.

Mr. Willenpart was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved