Ricky Lee Good, 65, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, at the Dayton United Methodist Church where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020.To view a complete obituary, visit www.bauerfuneral.com. Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.