Ricky Lee Good, 65, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.



Born December 9, 1954 in Albany, Ga., he was the son of Robert and Anna Mae (Kammerdiener) Good.



He graduated from Dayton High School in 1972.



Mr. Good lived in the Dayton area his entire life.



In his earlier years, he worked at Freeport Brick and Don Ankney Strip Mining.



Mr. Good owned Good's Service Station in Dayton for many years before establishing Good's Home Improvement, a building and remolding company that he retired from in 2017.



He was always eager to lend a helping hand to any one in need.



Mr. Good loved to make people laugh. He had a welcoming smile and infectious laugh that could be heard above all in a crowd.



He was the proud grandpa of a special granddaughter, Sierra. He enjoyed attending her sporting events and was her biggest fan.



Mr. Good loved attending car shows and visiting with friends he met there.



His solitude was escaping to the woods and mountains to enjoy all of God's amazing creations. He particularly loved fall, the season to go bow hunting. He had several fond memories of hunting many years in Colorado with very special friends.



Mr. Good was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church, serving in various positions throughout the years.



Survivors include his parents, Robert and Anna Mae Good of Smicksburg; his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara (Rupp) Good whom he married on March 18, 1972; a daughter, Sheri L. Patterson and her husband, Kevin, of Dayton; a granddaughter, Sierra F. Patterson; one brother, J. Scott Good and companion, Barb Kovach, of Dayton; three sisters-in-law, Terry Good of Smicksburg, Sherry Altman of Rural Valley and Irene Ferra of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry E. Good who died June 2, 2011 and David B. Good who died Oct. 20, 2008.



Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Dayton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.



Interment was in Concord Presbyterian Cemetery, Wayne Township in Dayton.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Good's honor to the Tom Siple Foundation, which offers hunts and outdoor adventures to the disabled, handicapped and terminally ill recipients: Tom Siple Foundation, C/O Mark Hildbrand, 1656 Ringgold Timblin Road, Timblin, PA 15778.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store