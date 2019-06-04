Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert D. Knightner. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert D. Knightner, 41, of Mayport, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness.



Born January 7, 1978, in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of James Knightner and Linda (Adams) Gramsky.



He married Alinda D. "Lindy" Steiner on September 10, 2016. She survives.



Mr. Knightner proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard from February 22, 1996, to February 21, 2011. He was a Staff Sergeant with Co. A1 112th Infantry Battalion. He was deployed overseas in Operation Iraqi Freedom III.



He worked at the SCI Forest State Penitentiary in Marienville.



Mr. Knightner was a die-hard Raiders fan and a food connoisseur.



He maintained a positive attitude through his illness and never stopped fighting. Anyone who ever met Mr. Knightner loved him. He has his own little tribe of friends who were with him from the start of his illness clear through to the very end. He will be greatly missed by everyone.



In addition to his mother, Linda (Adams) Gramsky of New Bethlehem and his wife, Lindy Steiner of Mayport, survivors include a son, Callen J. Knightner; a brother, Willie Knightner of Buffalo, N.Y.; three sisters, Sandy Adams of New Bethlehem, Deirdre Knightner and Shirley Jackson both of Buffalo, N.Y.; numerous other brothers and sisters, and many close friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Knightner.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Callen L. Knightner Education Fund. Deposits can be made in person or mailed to, First United National Bank, 224 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 8, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the church with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



