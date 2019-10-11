Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Robert Gene McGuire


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Robert Gene McGuire Obituary
Robert Gene McGuire, 70, of Distant died early Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.

Born August 19, 1950, in Distant, he was the son of Violet (McGuire) McQueeny.

He worked in the coal mines as a boss for R&P Coal Co.

Mr. McGuire also worked in the timber industry.

Survivors include two sons, Martin McGuire of New Bethlehem and Mitchell McGuire and his wife, Heidi, of Distant; four grandchildren, Mason, Marissa, Anthony and Alex; and his companion and friend, Billie Yanik of Distant.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet McQueeny.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, with Pastor Lyle Westover officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the McGuire family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 11 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now