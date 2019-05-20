Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert Glenn Clinger. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Glenn Clinger, 87, of Summerville, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home in Summerville.



Born February 15, 1932, in New Castle, he was the son of the late William Clement and Opal (Wagaman) Clinger.



Mr. Clinger was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He received the Bronze Star with Valor.



He married Shirley Eileen Klouse on June 12, 1954, at the Pleasant Hill Bible Church in Summerville where he was a member. She survives.



Mr. Clinger was a member of VFW Post 204 in Brookville, American Legion Post 354 in New Bethlehem, and Free and Accepted Mason Lodge 522 in New Bethlehem.



He enjoyed working around the home, mowing and fixing things.



In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, John (Debra) Clinger of Washington, Pa., Joe Clinger of Summerville and Jerry (Theresa) Clinger of DuBois; a daughter, Glenda (Dennis) Shreckengost of Summerville; two brothers, Albert Clinger of Summerville, and James Clinger of Apollo; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Clinger; three brothers, William, Charles and Andrew Clinger; and a great-grandchild.



Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.



Masonic Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, in the funeral home.



Funeral services with military honor guard will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday May 23, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Jay Bucci, pastor of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church, officiating.



Interment will follow in Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.



Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Bible Church, 3629 Sandy Flat Road, Summerville, PA 15864.



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

