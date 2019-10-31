Home

Mr. Robert L. Doverspike


1939 - 2019
Mr. Robert L. Doverspike Obituary
Robert L. Doverspike, 80, of Jamestown, N.Y., died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Heritage Green Rehab & Skilled Nursing Facility in Jamestown, N.Y.

Born May 3, 1939, in Ulysses, he was the son of the late Theodore E. and Ella C. Troutman Doverspike.

After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem, he received his undergraduate degree from Clarion University, followed by graduate degrees from Bucknell University as well as Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

Mr. Doverspike was a teacher. He taught English at Jamestown High School from 1963 until his retirement in 1999.

He was a founding member and former president of the neighborhood revitalization group, PRIDE of Jamestown, was a past board member of Family Services of Jamestown and the Youth Bureau, and belonged to various neighborhood revitalization committees sponsored by the city government and the Renaissance Center. He also belonged to the Jamestown Concert Association.

Since retiring, Mr. Doverspike had been actively involved in restoring Jamestown neighborhoods throughout the city.

He enjoyed gardening and had his gardens featured several times on Jamestown's annual Secret Garden tours.

Survivors include a sister, Nancy Myers of Erie; sisters-in-law, Carlotta Doverspike of New Bedford and Ruby Doverspike Hetrick of Distant; brother-in-law, Dick George of Hawthorn; and several nieces and nephews, including Robin Coreas of Arlington, Va.

Mr. Doverspike was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kenneth, Jack and Gene Doverspike; and a sister, Lois George.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Lind Funeral Home in Jamestown, N.Y.

Internment will be in the family lot in the Vandervort Cemetery in Summerville.

A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, suggested charities include Northside PRIDE of Jamestown at [email protected]; the St. Susan Center, 31 Water St., or the Jamestown Concert Association, 315 N. Main St. #200, both Jamestown, N.Y. 14701.

To leave a condolence, visit www.lindfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14, 2019
