Robert Paul McDonald, 78, of New Bethlehem, died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday afternoon, February 27, 2019.



Born October 15, 1940, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Nathan Paul and Violet (Bittinger) McDonald.



He married Peggy Lou Milliron on September 29, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2005.



Mr. McDonald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957 to 1960.



He enjoyed his occupation as a farmer and linesman for Citizens and he was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He also found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who referred to him as "Pop" and "Grandpop-pop."



Survivors include two children, Mark McDonald and his wife, Deborah, of Inwood, W.Va., and Patty Bailey and her husband, Brian, of Seminole; four grandchildren, Ashley McDonald, Brianna Bailey, Brady Bailey and Brandon Bailey; two great-grandsons Hayden Bailey and James Hollander; a brother, Wayne McDonald and his wife, Tracy, of Dayton; and two sisters, Ada Curry and her husband, Irvin, of Treasure Lake, and Eleanor Anderson and her husband, William, of Grove City.



Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Ryver officiating.



Interment will be in Ringgold Cemetery, Jefferson County.



Brookville St

Hawthorn , PA 16230

