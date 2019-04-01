Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born May 14, 1938, in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Paul "Piney" Jacob and Jane Henrietta (Shick) Miller.



He married Estella Ilene (Alcorn) Miller on March 13, 1965, in Oak Ridge. They were married for 54 years. She survives.



Mr. Miller served his country honorably after being drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea.



He graduated from the Redbank Valley High School with the Class of 1956 and then went on to be employed at Heffner Brothers prior to being drafted.



After his service, he was employed by L.A. Leathers Company, and then A. Ferraro and Company, where he was well known for making hundreds of Christmas baskets during the Christmas season. His final job was working for Ti-Brook / Trail King, and after 26 years, he retired in 2000.



Mr. Miller was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, a member of the Strattanville American Legion, Post No. 0249, and the Brookville Fireman's Club.



He enjoyed his eight years serving on the Jefferson County Fair Board and he was well known for flipping burgers and grilling hotdogs during the fair. He also spent many years on the Laurel Festival Board.



Mr. Miller enjoyed camping with his family, playing bingo, watching the birds, and roller skating; roller skating is how he met Estella, his wife.



In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Randy (Molly) Miller of Brookville; a daughter, Debbie (Paul) Neal of Hagerstown, Md.; five grandchildren, Michael (Sherry) Miller of Springdale, Maggie and Megan Miller of Brookville, and Hannah and Isaiah Neal of Hagerstown, Md.; a great-granddaughter, Ember Miller of Springdale; and four siblings, Anna Sherman of Maryland, Margie Kay Bowser of New Bethlehem, Dennis Miller of Hawthorn and Gail Miller of Virginia.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry "Buck" Miller.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dennis Johnson officiating.



Interment will be in Brookville Cemetery, Jefferson County.



Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Miller's name to the First United Methodist Church in Brookville, the In Home Solutions Hospice or to the Brookville Cemetery Association.



345 Main St

Brookville , PA 15825

