Roger Lee Stuart, 83, of Illnois passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, after a long battle with Altzheimer's disease.
He will be remembered, not for the way he was when he left this world, but for the way he was when he lived in it.
Born January 5, 1936, he was the son of Florence Lillian Anthony Stuart and George Louden Alexander Stuart.
He was married to Shirley Joanne McCauley for 63 years. She survives.
Mr. Stuart will be remembered as a true gentleman, honest and sincere in all things, a brilliant but humble engineer and math genius, a loving husband to the wife that he adored, a wonderful father to his three daughters. He was always kind and gentle even in the most troublesome of times, he did the right thing for no other reason than it was the right thing to do, and he was a spiritual man who never stopped loving his God.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Pamela Jaye Stuart Stanich, Rachel Ann Stuart Garey, and Sarah Lynn Stuart Faith; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
We have no words to describe the hole in our hearts that is left with his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Edwin Stuart.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home in Lincoln, Ill.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Sept. 9 to Sept. 19, 2019