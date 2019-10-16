|
Ronald E. Roudebush, 54, of West Virginia, formerly of the Rimersburg area, died unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
Born July 17, 1965, in Butler, he was the son of the late Jack Roudebush and Viola Ritchey Roudebush Blair.
He attended school in Karns City, and in his earlier years enjoyed hunting.
Survivors include two children, Brick Divins and his wife, Tiffany, of Summerville, and Victoria Roudebush of Petrolia; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Porsha, Desiree, Layton and Brick Jr.; a brother, James Roudebush and his wife, Lisa, of Petrolia; a sister, Darla Brown of Sligo; as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home in Karns City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, October 20.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Sunday, October 20, 2019, with Mr. Roudebush's uncle, Bishop Ronald Roudebush, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
To help defray funeral expenses, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31, 2019