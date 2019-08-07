|
Ronald J. "Bookworm" Himes, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Windsor House in Canfield, Ohio, where he was a resident for approximately two months. Mr. Himes suffered for many years from COPD and related complications.
Born March 11, 1941, in Truittsburg, he was the son of George and Mildred (Smith) Himes. He was the eldest of 3 children.
Mr. Himes attended Summerville schools for 10 years before moving to Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem where he spent his last two years and graduated in 1959.
After graduating high school, he worked part-time for McCauley Trucking of New Bethlehem. Mr. Himes served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from August 1959 to August 1965 and then the Army Reserve of the United States from September 1965 to July 1967 when he was honorably discharged.
He was also a member of the local Ramsackers Band, playing bass guitar. During this time, he married the love of his life Judith Scott on July 16, 1966. They were married for 53 years.
Mr. Himes attended college at Clarion State University where he received his bachelor's degree in the late 1960s. After receiving his degree, Ron accepted a job as a health inspector with what was then known as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, relocating he and his wife, Judy, to Elk County.
He later became a field supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources where he remained for 18 years.
Mrs. Himes and his wife remained in Elk County until Mrs. Himes' retirement in 2003. They then returned to Truittsburg where his life began, purchasing his aunt's little bungalow and turning it into a spacious country home. They enjoyed living here six months of the year while spending the winter months in Bradenton, Fla.
In 2013, when Mr. Himes could no longer handle traveling between Pennsylvania and Florida, they sold the home in Truittsburg and moved permanently to Bradenton, Fla. They remained in Bradenton until Mr. Himes' health had worsened and they then moved to Austintown, Ohio in August 2018 to be near Mrs. Himes' family.
Mr. Himes enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He loved to fish and hunt with a group of lifelong friends and family whom he made many memories with.
He also enjoyed taking pictures of the outdoors and was quite the photographer. If you had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Mr. Himes he would share his stories and knowledge with enthusiasm and loved to teach what he knew to his nieces and nephews.
His enthusiasm will be greatly missed. Mr. Himes also enjoyed carving and whittling and has created many memories for those left behind to enjoy.
In addition to his wife of Austintown, Ohio, survivors include a sister, Vivian (George) Roy of Truittsburg; a brother, Gary (Charlene) Himes of North East; nieces, Staci Roy of Meriden, Conn., Susan (Scott) Vinkler of Austintown, Ohio, Kimberly Himes-Loprete of Summerville, N.C., and Chanin (Roy) Carlson of Truittsburg; a nephew, Dustin Roy of DuBois; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, David Roy.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Shannondale Social Hall in Mayport.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers, Ohio.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019