Ronald Lee Yeany, 78, of Hawthorn, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Allegheny General Hospital following complications from heart surgery.
Born May 20, 1942, he was the son of Russell and Marge (Schick) Yeany. He grew up in Hawthorn and attended Redbank Valley School District.
He moved to Fairmount City in 1961 after meeting and marrying the love of his life, Connie (Wiant) Yeany, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Mr Yeany started his work career at Crawford Furniture, but he soon wanted to become his own boss.
An ATV dealership out of his basement garage grew into an ATV sales and service center in Mayport, and he didn't look back. The business focus shifted from ATVs to auto body work to trucking coal, but Ron always remained his own boss. Family always played a key role in his business success, and he always led by example with his work ethic.
In retirement, Mr. Yeany split his time between north and south. In Pennsylvania summers he maintained his gas wells and enjoyed working outdoors. In Florida winters, he enjoyed bocce, shuffleboard and cards.
He was a man of faith, being a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church while in recent years attending services with family at First Church of God in New Bethlehem. He is happy to be home with his Lord and with Connie.
Survivors include a son, Ronald L. Yeany Jr. of Lowell, Mass.; a daughter, Melissa Jean (and husband Dennis "Buck") Elliott of New Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Crystal Nicole (and husband Colby) Bish of Mayport; two great-grandsons, Kyler Jay Bish and Krew Jay Bish of Mayport; his mother, Marge Yeany of Sligo; and his sister, Janice Yeany of Shippenville.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Russell Yeany; and a brother, Russell Yeany Jr.
Mr. Yeany loved visiting with folks, whether mornings in town over coffee or just about any time with his neighbors. Any list of survivors seems incomplete without mentioning neighbors like KP and Mary Harmon in "Town Run" or Sonny and Jackie Lund from North Fort Myers. He was a brother to many beyond just his own family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that charitable contributions be made to Kessa's Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the church, with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
In order to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, social distancing and wearing a face mask is strongly suggested.
Interment will take place in the Shannondale Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
