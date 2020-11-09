1/1
Mrs. Rose Ludelle (Nulph) Wiant
1928 - 2020
Rose Ludelle Wiant, 92, of New Bethlehem, died early Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born February 27, 1928 in Climax, she was the daughter of the late John Isaac and Cornelia (Austin) Nulph.

She married Jerry L. Wiant on January 26, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2007.

Mrs. Wiant worked as a manager for Widman's Drug Store in New Bethlehem.

She loved cooking for family gatherings, word search books and playing hymns on the organ. In her younger years, she utilized her God-given talent to sew clothing without patterns and to play the guitar, organ and piano without knowing how to read music.

Survivors include three daughters, Jeri Lynn Burkhouse of Oak Ridge, Judith Huffman of New Bethlehem, and Yvonne Longo and her husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem; a son, Tracy Wiant and his wife, Maria, of Terra Haute, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Kathy Kirkpatrick and her husband, Gary, of Rimersburg; a brother, Leland Nulph of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; a brother-in-law, William Wiant and his wife, Pauline, of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Buzzard; a brother, John "Bud" Nulph Jr.; and two sons-in-law, Richard Burkhouse and Donald Huffman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Oakland Church of God Building Fund, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, PA 16223.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 9 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
