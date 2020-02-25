Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Rearick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Rose M. (Williams) Rearick


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Rose M. (Williams) Rearick Obituary
Rose M. Rearick, 74, formerly of Fairmount City, died Monday evening, February 24, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born July 13, 1945 in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late Jack W. and Genevieve F. (Rockwell) Williams.

She married William E. Rearick on January 25, 1966. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2016.

Mrs. Rearick was a beautician and the owner of Rose M. Rearick Beauty Salon.

She was a member of the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.

Survivors include two sons, Nicholas "Chip" Gilliland and his wife, Tracie, of Palmyria, and Michael T. Gilliland and his wife, Paula, of Limestone; one granddaughter, Michaela M. Gilliland; one great-granddaughter, Briar V. Cressman; and three sisters, Audrey Brocious and her husband, Chet, of Fairmount City, Jacqueline Barnett and her husband, Larry, of Blairsville, and Minnie Williams of New Bethlehem.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 25 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -