Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Bish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Roy James "Jim" Bish


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Roy James "Jim" Bish Obituary
Roy James "Jim" Bish, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born July 13, 1931, in Truittsburg, he was the son of the late Fred S. and Dora E. (Troup) Bish.

Mr. Bish worked for New Bethlehem Burial Service.

He was a member of the Hawthorn Area Fire Department, New Bethlehem Eagles, and Redbank Bulldog CB Club.

Mr. Bish enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and putting puzzles together.

Survivors include two sons, Steve Bish of Clarion and Ken Bish of Pittsburgh; a step daughter, Shelly Draa of Hawthorn; a brother, Fred Bish of Parkersburg, W.Va.; a special caregiver, Melissa Cordwell of Fairmount City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by multiple family members.

Mr. Bish's wish was to be cremated.

He will be buried in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem at a later date.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -