Roy M. "Corky" Warner, 83, of Conneaut Lake, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center following an unexpected illness.
Born June 14, 1936 in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Wilbur L. and Grace Gathers Warner.
He married Virginia (Carlie) McGinnis April 23, 1960.
Mr. Warner was a 1954 graduate of RedBank Valley High School, New Bethlehem.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving on active duty from 1959 to 1963 and reserve duty from 1963 to 1965.
Mr. Warner worked in the drilling industry for over 40 years. He was employed by Layne Drilling Company, Hydro Group and Layne Christensen Company.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher.
Mr. Warner was a life-member of Saegertown American Legion Post No. 205. He was also a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66, Pittsburgh; Pioneer Gas and Steam Engine Society, Saegertown; and the NRA.
He enjoyed wood working, welding, hunting, fishing, trapping, small engine repair and especially helping anyone in need.
In addition to his wife Carlie, survivors include a daughter, Carla Berry (John) of Conneaut Lake; a son, Doug Warner of Duncannon; a grandson, Dustin Jackson (Laura); a great-granddaughter, Clara and one expected; also several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darl E. Warner and his wife, Lucille.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Conneaut Lake where the funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Russ Hixson officiating.
Memorials may be made to a .
The arrangements have been entrusted to Waid-Coleman Funeral Home in Conneaut Lake. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bob Ryver officiating.
Interment will take place in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20, 2020