Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA 16248
(814) 473-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Ruffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Ruby K. (Buzzard) Ruffner


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Ruby K. (Buzzard) Ruffner Obituary
Ruby K. Ruffner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Born March 29, 1933, in Hawkville, she was the daughter of Paul W. and Rosetta (Duncan) Buzzard.

She married Paul E. Ruffner on August 11, 1951. The were married for 62 years. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2014.

Mrs. Ruffner was a lifetime resident of Rimersburg and a member of Baker Street Church of God.

She dedicated her life to caring for her family.

Her memory will be cherished by a son, Ed Ruffner and his friend, Suzanne, of Rimersburg; two brothers, William Buzzard and his wife, Margie, of Warren, Ohio, and Dean Buzzard of Templeton; a daughter-in-law, Sally Ruffner of Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bob Ruffner; an infant son, Sammy Ruffner; and a brother, Gale Buzzard.

Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Mrs. Ruffner's memory to a .

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now