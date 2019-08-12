|
Ruby K. Ruffner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Born March 29, 1933, in Hawkville, she was the daughter of Paul W. and Rosetta (Duncan) Buzzard.
She married Paul E. Ruffner on August 11, 1951. The were married for 62 years. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2014.
Mrs. Ruffner was a lifetime resident of Rimersburg and a member of Baker Street Church of God.
She dedicated her life to caring for her family.
Her memory will be cherished by a son, Ed Ruffner and his friend, Suzanne, of Rimersburg; two brothers, William Buzzard and his wife, Margie, of Warren, Ohio, and Dean Buzzard of Templeton; a daughter-in-law, Sally Ruffner of Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bob Ruffner; an infant son, Sammy Ruffner; and a brother, Gale Buzzard.
Relatives and friends may visit from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
