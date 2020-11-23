1/1
Mr. Russell Allen Reichard Sr.
1944 - 2020
Russell Allen Reichard Sr., 76, of Reynoldsville, passed away during the early morning hours of November 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born November 6, 1944 in Baxter, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Nellie Mae (Lucas) Reichard.

He graduated from Redbank Valley High School with the Class of 1963.

Mr. Reichard married Susan Finefrock on January 24, 1965, in Brookville. She preceded him in passing on December 11, 2016.

He retired as a groundskeeper for the Brookville Area School District.

Mr. Reichard was a longtime member of the Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville.

Russell loved the outdoors and any excuse to enjoy them, including hunting and plowing snow.

Survivors include three children, Russell Jr. (Kimberly) Reichard, Vernon (Rebecca) Reichard and Kimberly Reichard Withey; seven grandchildren, Jacob Reichard, Jesse Reichard, Levi Reichard, Noah Reichard, Samantha Withey, Colt Thrush and Wyatt Thrush; five great-grandchildren, Cash Reichard, Carter Reichard, Cason Reichard, Jackson Kocher and Marris Reichard; and two siblings, Marilyn (Leonard) Syphrit, and Deborah (Eddie) Diaz.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by one brother, Larry Reichard; one sister, Lorraine McAfoos; and one infant brother, Bobby.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the McKinney–d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker, will take place at immediately following the viewing at noon.

Interment will take place at Ohl Cemetery, Ohl, Jefferson County.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com, or by entering webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41269 into your web browser.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Nov. 23 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
