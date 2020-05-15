Ruth Males, 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home.
Born August 29, 1924 in Swisshelm Park, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Nickle) Kuhn.
She married James H. Males on October 3, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2004.
Mrs. Males graduated from Swissvale High School and went on to secretarial school.
She started her secretarial career at J&L Steel, and then worked in the office and payroll department for the Pennsylvania Railroad until her retirement.
Mrs. Males was member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown.
She was a fantastic mother, cook and baker - she was well known for her impossible pie and her pineapple upside down cake. She also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her son, Edward J. Males and his fiancé, Donna Pryor, of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John C. Males; and a brother, Fredrick W. Kuhn.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Samuel Swick officiating.
Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.
There will be a public memorial service held at a later time; the date will be determined once restrictions related to COVID-19 are lifted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home of Summerville.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from May 15 to May 28, 2020.