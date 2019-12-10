Home

Rupert Funeral Home
301 Penn St
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
(814) 275-1313
Mrs. Sally J. (Weldon) Evans


1937 - 2019
Mrs. Sally J. (Weldon) Evans Obituary
Sally J. Evans, 82, of New Bethlehem died Friday evening, December 6, 2019 following a period of declining health.

Born January 12, 1937, in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Dorothy Carrier Weldon.

Mrs. Evans was a graduate of the Summerville High School.

She married Don Evans and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2006.

Mrs. Evans was a secretary at the Redbank Valley High School until retiring.

She was a member of the Tidal Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Evans enjoyed showing her Irish Setters and spending time at her home on the Allegheny River.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Lynn Clouse of Summerville; several nieces and a nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers.

There will be no visitation hours.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name Sally J. Evans to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 or online at www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Sally's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Published in The Leader Vindicator from Dec. 10 to Dec. 19, 2019
