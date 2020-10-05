Salvatore "Sam" Tascarella, 91, of East Brady died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside.
Born April 8, 1929 in Sarah Furnace, he was the son of John and Maria G. (Salvaggio) Tascarella.
He was a 1946 graduate of Union High School.
Mr. Tascarella enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1948.
He married the former Janice L. Yates on July 14, 1956. She survives.
Mr. Tascarella spent his career working on the railroad. He was last employed by Bessemer-Lake Erie Railroad at the Butler Yard for 28 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed carpentry and had a small woodworking business along with his brother, Frank.
Mr. Tascarella was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He looked forward to the church Turkey Bingo fundraiser every year.
He was a former East Brady Volunteer Fireman.
Mr. Tascarella enjoyed hunting, watching the Steelers and Pirates, and was a wonderful father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Tascarella of East Brady; two daughters, Patricia Tascarella of Pittsburgh and Kelly McNaughton of East Brady; three sons, Kevin Tascarella of East Brady, Kirk Tascarella of East Brady and Kenna (Kristen) Tascarella of Butler; one brother, Frank (Donna) Tascarella of Bruin; and three grandchildren, Tory McNaughton, Tai (Mark Kantoski) McNaughton and Giovani Tascarella of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
Committal services and burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Tascarella family suggests memorial contributions be made to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Graham Street, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.