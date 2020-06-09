Mrs. Sandra L. (Sherman) Bish
1941 - 2020
Sandra L. Bish, 78, of Hawthorn, passed away on Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Butler County.

Born September 24, 1941 in Summerville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Evelyn E. (Snyder) Sherman.

She married Dennis H. Bish on January 24, 1960. He survives.

Mrs. Bish was a life member of the United Methodist Church and she was active in the United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and visiting with friends.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Dennis H. Bish of Hawthorn; a daughter, Dawn Davis and her husband, Derwood "Bud," of New Bethlehem; a son, Derek Bish and his wife, Tina, of Sharon; three grandchildren, Katie Davis, Brendan Davis and Tyler Rossi; a brother-in-law, Alan Delp of New Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis H. "Moochie" Bish Jr.; a sister, Janet E. Delp; and a brother, Dennis K. Sherman.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem with visitation before the service from 11 a.m. to noon, with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.

Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.
